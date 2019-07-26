Storm Center PM Update – Friday, July 26

We have had a few thunderstorms drifting through south central South Dakota along the Nebraska border, near the Winner area. The rest of KELOLAND has been sunny and warm, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. It is humid in Sioux Falls and areas to the southeast, where dew points are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight we’ll have another mostly clear sky, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll begin the weekend for a warm Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. It will be humid, with almost no wind East River. Western South Dakota will see some late day and evening thunderstorms, and there is a marginal risk they could become severe, or produce heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will move into eastern KELOLAND late Saturday night and Sunday – mainly Sunday morning. There is a marginal risk those storms could be severe, but areas of heavy rainfall will also be possible. Winds will turn to the west, so temperatures will cool back to normal, in the low to mid 80s.

Monday, behind the front, will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, a bit below normal.

Tuesday will also be a little cool, with upper 70s East River to the mid 80s West River. We will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s East River for the second half next week. We will have some chances for showers or thundershowers Thursday and Friday – the first two days of August – as well.

At this time it appears temperatures will remain in that same neighborhood for the first weekend of August, too.