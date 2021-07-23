Storm Center PM Update – Friday, July 23: Serious heat wave coming next week

A few early morning showers came through central and NE South Dakota, but they didn’t generate much rainfall. Now we are experiencing a partly to mostly sunny and hot and humid day. Temperatures have soared much above normal, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s in eastern KELOLAND.

This evening there is a slight risk of severe weather in the form of damaging winds and large hail if thunderstorms are able to form. We would expect some storms to be sparked with an incoming cool front that will switch the winds around to a northerly direction. They would be moisture-starved storms, so any areas of heavy rainfall would be few and far between. More likely is a line of strong thunderstorm winds.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND should also get some showers or thundershowers and for the most part they should be light – though there could be a spot or two with locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise it will be another warm night, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny but hazy day, as we get a reinforcing shot of wildfire smoke. It won’t be as humid, because a northerly breeze will bring in drier air. But it will also be warmer than normal, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will be a couple degrees cooler, though still warmer than normal, in the low to mid 90s. A low pressure system moving out of western South Dakota could produce some thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get some nighttime showers.

Next week will begin with mostly sunny skies on Monday, and western South Dakota will start to heat up, getting to the upper 90s – to over a hundred in central South Dakota.

We are in for a serious heat wave the middle of next week. It will be extremely hot – most locations in KELOLAND getting to a hundred or more. There will be significant humidity as well. And we are also in for a few days of very warm nights that will stress livestock because there won’t be nighttime cooling after the searing hot days. As we have been saying for several days – this will be a major heat wave that will affect much of the central US. The hottest days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

We expect the extreme heat to break at the end of the week, probably with some thunderstorms as the hot air moves away. There’s good news for the first week of August – it looks like temperatures will cool back to normal or even cooler.