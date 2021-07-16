Storm Center PM Update – Friday, July 16: Only a few sprinkles this weekend as the warming trend continues

Skies are mostly sunny, with a few clouds passing from northwest to southeast. There have also been a few very spotty showers, one of them hugging the east side of the Missouri River between Pierre and Chamberlain. But there is also quite a bit of Canadian wildfire smoke putting a haze in the air, suggesting there will be another brownish/reddish sunset. Temperatures continue to slowly build through the 80s.

2 pm

Skies will be mostly clear in eastern KELOALND tonight, and partly cloudy to the west. There could be a sprinkle or light shower in western and central South Dakota, but amounts look only to be of a few hundredths of an inch. Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with a southeasterly breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The breeze will be a little stronger in central and western South Dakota, which will warm into the low 90s. Rapid City will have another chance at some light showers.

On Sunday, sprinkles (little or no accumulation) will be possible in central and eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain in the 80s East River, while central and western South Dakota will be around 90s.

All signs still point to a dry next week with significantly warming temperatures. With the heat returning, we expect to be in the 90s by midweek. It will be even hotter and dry Thursday and Friday, with many places in central and western South Dakota will reach 100 degrees. And it looks like we’ll continue to be hot for the following weekend (July 24-25).