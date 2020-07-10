Storm Center PM Update – Friday, July 10: Stormy, then lots of sunshine this weekend

A line of thunderstorms developed earlier than expected today in western and central South Dakota. They produced some heavier rain and strong winds in south central South Dakota. Clouds have increased from the west, slowing down solar warming. Rain and thunderstorm chances will also move in an easterly direction this evening. Much of KELOLAND rates a risk of severe weather today, mostly hail and damaging winds – though there is also a decent risk we could see areas of heavy rainfall.

Tonight we’ll have a round of thunderstorms moving through central and eastern KELOLAND, though the strength of these storms is a little uncertain due to the rainfall earlier today. Lows will be in the 60s, with winds switching around to a northerly direction.

Tomorrow will start with lingering morning thunderstorms East River (heavy rain possible). Eastern KELOLAND will have decreasing clouds during the afternoon, while it will be just plain sunny West River. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with a northwest wind.

Sunday looks like a sunny and pleasant day, with the low 80s East River to the low 90s West River. The air looks dry, so it doesn’t look like it will be very humid.

Monday will start mostly sunny and breezy. Then we’ll bring in thunderstorms late in the day in central and eastern KELOLAND, and continue into Tuesday. Cooler air will follow the rain, with Tuesday’s highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We’ve added additional chances for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday in the west. It still looks like those storms will be followed by hot air for the following weekend (July 18-19).