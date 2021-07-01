Storm Center PM Update – Friday, July 1: Turning hot for the weekend, chances for rainfall next week

KELOLAND continues to bake under abundant first-day-of-July sunshine. Temperatures have climbed above-normal, with most places heading toward the upper 80s to low 90s.

2 PM

Overnight we’ll have clear skies, and with a very light southeast breeze we’ll fall to the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND. Temperatures will continue the warming trend, with the low 90s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, while central and NE South Dakota (Pierre and Aberdeen) will get into the mid 90s. The air will be still, with only a very light southeast breeze.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a couple degrees warmer. Sioux Falls and Rapid City will reach the low 90s, while central and NE South Dakota will bake near 100 degrees. Something else that will become a concern this weekend is that winds will increase from west to east on Saturday and Sunday, and wildfires (fireworks-induced fires) could become a dangerous concern. Keep this in mind if using fireworks.

Sunday, the 4th of July holiday, looks hot. Sioux Falls and Rapid City will reach the mid 90s with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Central and NE South Dakota will be even hotter, probably reaching triple digits. A south breeze could certainly contribute to fire concerns. There may be a few sprinkles late in the day, but that’s all they will be – sprinkles.

Our next real chances of rain are early next week, though the timing of rain and thunderstorms is still unclear. You’ll find a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the forecast Monday through Wednesday as the heat wave departs. Temperatures will be a little cooler by midweek, though still near or even a little above normal for the first week of July.

It still looks like temperatures will creep back up for the end of next week and the following weekend (July 10-11).