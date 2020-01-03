Storm Center PM Update – Friday, January 3: Another mild weekend coming

We’ve had some light snow from a fast-moving system that is pushing through eastern KELOLAND. Most places have had under an inch, though there have been a few exceptions: 2” in Brookings, 3” in Huron and Watertown. Snow will continue this evening in SW Minnesota and NW Iowa, where a winter weather advisory is posted because of snow and wind and slippery roads.

Skies will be clearing out tonight, with a westerly breeze pushing the clouds away. Lows will be in the single digits East River, to the teens to mid 20s in the west.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining above-normal. Highs will be in the lows 30s East River, to the 40s to low 50s in the west. Winds will become strong tomorrow night as a front moves through.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and windy and warm, with highs in the upper 30s East River to the low 40s West River. Northwest winds blow at 20-35 mph, with the higher gusts during the morning hours.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we’ve kept a chance of snow flurries – little or no accumulation – in the forecast. Temperatures will remain mild, in the 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler, in the 20s east to the 30s west.

The approach of cold air from the north looks to occur through the middle of the week, with some single digit mornings. We’ll put a chance of snowfall in the west on Wednesday, and eastern KELOLAND on Wednesday night and Thursday. Currently it looks like a couple-inch type event. Highs will fall back near normal in eastern KELOLAND as a result. Friday looks colder than normal, with highs in the teens to low 20s in the east.