Storm Center PM Update – Friday, January 22: Snowy Saturday, Decreasing clouds Sunday

It has been partly to mostly cloudy across KELOLAND today, with temperatures cooling back to normal for late January. We’ve even had a few light flurries or snow showers. Fortunately the breeze has been lighter than recent days.

Tonight we’ll have thickening clouds as the winter weather system arrives from the southwest. Rapid City could have some of the light snow overnight as it comes in. Lows will e in the teens to around 20 with a very light south breeze.

Tomorrow we expect widespread light to moderate snow under cloudy skies. Forecast models continue to suggest a widespread 2-4” of snow. A SE wind 10-20 mph may blow around some of that snow, especially along the Buffalo Ridge (areas near the wind turbines) where winds and snowfall intensity will a little higher. Temperatures will be in the 20s in Eastern KELOLAND and the low 30s in the west.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for areas along and north of I-90. This will not be a big event, but there will be some accumulating snow – less in northern South Dakota and to the south, south of I-90.

Sunday will be a nicer day, with clouds diminishing as the Saturday snow moves away. Temperatures will still be near-normal for late January, in the mid 20s East River, and breezier with the mid 30s in the west.

We’ve dropped snowfall from the forecast for Monday, though skies will still be cloudy. It will also be colder, with single digits in the morning and highs only in the low 20s East River and around 30 in the west. Skies should be a little brighter on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy day. But it will still be chilly, with the low 20s for highs after another single digit morning. There could be some flurries will thicker clouds West River.

There is still now in the forecast for Wednesday, but it looks like well under an inch. Temperatures remain cool, in the 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, and only a few degrees warmer East River. The warmup will begin in western South Dakota, which should get into the 40s.

Sioux Falls and Eastern KELOLAND will really warm up on Friday, back to the mid 30s. Pierre and Rapid City will be about ten degrees warmer than that. Temperatures will remain warm through the following weekend into the first couple days of February.