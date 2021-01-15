Storm Center PM Update – Friday, January 15: Lots of clouds but less windy for the weekend

Winds continue to blow across KELOLAND with blowing snow – most intense along and east of I-29, where a blizzard warning remains in effect. Sioux Falls is under a blowing snow advisory, with strong NW winds picking up the 1 to 2 inches of snowfall from overnight. Winds have been averaging 20-40 mph East River, and 30-50 mph West River. As a result, temperatures are only in the upper 20s to mid 30s – Rapid City a little warmer with sunshine.

The winds will die down this evening, but we’ll still have a northerly breeze and clouds in eastern KELOLAND, with lows around 20 degrees. Rapid City will be partly cloudy but only a little warmer.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Western South Dakota will have a brisk NW wind, but with partly cloudy skies it should warm to the low 40s in Pierre and Rapid City.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy in the east on Sunday, but it will be a little warmer, in the low to mid 30s. Western South Dakota will continue to have a northwest breeze, but highs will still be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We’re continue to carry a forecast snow on Monday (Martin Luther King Day). Sioux Falls is still likely to be under an inch. Forecast data today suggests there could be higher accumulations in northern and western South Dakota, perhaps an inch or two. That could be problematic in Rapid City and western South Dakota, where the snowfall will be accompanied by strong winds.

The warmest day of next week still looks like it will be Wednesday. But then we expect colder temperatures to settle in for most of the remainder of January. We are anticipating colder than normal temperatures for the end of next week and weekend (January 23-24) – and even into the following week.