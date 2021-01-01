Storm Center PM Update – Friday, January 1: Warmer and mild until the middle of next week

Skies have been sunny for New Year’s Day – except for Aberdeen and NE South Dakota where fog has settled in, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect. Temperatures are mild, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, and the 40s in the west.

Tonight there will only be a few passing clouds. But with the clear skies, and moisture from today’s limited snowmelt, there could be some fog in eastern KELOLAND. Lows will be in the teens, though Rapid City will remain in the 20s.

The run of dry weather continues this weekend. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy East River and mostly sunny in the west. We expect to melt more snow, with temperatures in the low 30s Eat River with a gentle south breeze. In the west, it will be mostly sunny and warm, in the 40s, with a westerly breeze.

Sunday looks a few degrees warmer, with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 30s East River, and the 40s to around 50 in the west. A gentle SW breeze will help with the warming.

Next week will start very warm – temperatures approaching ten degrees above normal on Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and the mid 30s to low 40s East River to the upper 40s West River.

Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday, with a trough of low pressure and our only potential weather-maker. We’ll be in the mid 30s to low 40s across KELOLAND, with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow is possible late in the day Tuesday, and on Wednesday in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. But amounts still look very limited, an inch or less. Wednesday’s highs will still be in the 30s East and 40s West.

We expect to keep a lot of cloud cover on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, and the low 40s in Rapid City.

It looks like we’ll be slightly cooler for the following weekend (January 9-10), though we still expect to be at or a little warmer than normal through mid-January.