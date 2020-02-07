Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 7: Saturday sun, evening and nighttime snow

Skies have been mostly cloudy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while we’ve seen better sunshine to the north and west. Sioux Falls got 1/10” of snowfall overnight, and temperatures have been slow to rebound. Daytime temperatures were only in the teens in NE South Dakota, to the teens and 20s in the north and west. As expected, today has been the coldest day of the week.

Tonight will be cold, with clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds. Overnight lows will be in the single digits above zero in SE KELOLAND, and the single digits below zero in the NE. Western South Dakota will remain in the teens.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in the south and partly sunny in the north – the best sunshine will be during the early part of the day. A low pressure system will slide from NW to SE across KELOLAND, bringing snowfall with it. Highs will be in the mid 20s to the low 30s in eastern KELOLAND. Snowfall chances will increase, especially from Saturday evening to Sunday midday.

While most of KELOLAND is looking at a broad swath of an inch or two of snowfall this weekend, we do expect a narrow band of heavier snowfall. At present, it looks like this band (think of it like a snow fence in the clouds) will set up along Highway 14 and along the Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota. We believe this is the area with the greatest risk of 4”+ amounts. Right now we’re looking at 2-4” around Sioux Falls, with the current models suggesting the metro area will be in the low end of that total, with greater amounts to the north and northwest.

Sunday morning’s snowfall will be accompanied by brisk NW winds, and we will have cooler temperature in the 20s East River to around 30 in Rapid City.

With clouds clearing out, Monday morning will likely be cold with the single digits in the east, and heavier snowfall amounts may impact those even further. Monday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the 30s.

Temps will remain mild on Tuesday, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River – though any thicker snow cover on the ground may also impact those temperatures.

As we’ve been saying, it looks like significant weather will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. However, today’s forecast models have been backing off on our potential midweek snowfall. We are still looking at breezy conditions due to incoming cold air for the rest of the week and weekend.

At this point, the forecast models suggest much below normal temperatures Thursday and Friday (Valentine’s Day), with advertised highs only in the teens in the north to the 20s in the south. Temperatures are projected to warm a few degrees for the following weekend (Feb 15-16).