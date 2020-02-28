Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 28: Mild most of the next two weeks

Skies have been sunny in western and central KELOLAND, but there have been abundant clouds along and east of the James River. Those should break up as we go through the rest of the day. Temperatures have reflected how much sun has reached the ground – the upper 20s and 30s East River, and the 40s with the bright skies West River.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the low 20s East River to the upper 20s West River.

Tomorrow (Leap Day) will be the warmest day of the week. It will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s in the NE (temps held back by snow cover), low 50s for Sioux Falls and SE and central SD, and the mid 50s in Rapid City.

A cold front will come through on Sunday, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and a strong NW breeze. Temperatures will be cooler, though still above-normal for the first day of March. We should reach the upper 30s in the NE, and the low to mid 40s in southern and central South Dakota. Rapid City will have a chance of light rain or light snow showers, and highs in the mid 30s.

We’ve pulled back our snowfall chances for Monday, which now looks partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will cool back to near-normal values, in the mid 30s East River. Western South Dakota will get better sunshine, so it will warm into the mid 40s.

Another surge of warmer air starts coming on Tuesday, which will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs are expected in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, and the upper 40s West River. Wednesday will start just as warm, but then a cold front will drop through, and it will be breezy with light snow, perhaps an inch in the north. But that is about the only weathermaker in sight.

We will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday as a large warm air mass moves in from the west. By Friday, highs will be in the 40s where there is remaining snow cover, while areas with bare ground should get well into the 50s. And Saturday (March 7) looks even warmer.

Looking at the long range information, it appears we will remain much warmer than normal through the second week of March.