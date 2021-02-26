Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 26: Warm Saturday, before snowfall Saturday night and Sunday

Skies are partly sunny across KELOLAND, but the sunshine has combined with a brisk SW wind to keep us warmer than normal for late February. Temperatures have pushed into the 40s, with a few spots in central South Dakota getting into the low 50s.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and with the winds dropping off temperatures will fall to the low 20s

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but mild for your Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 40 East River, as a SW breeze switches to the north as a weather system moves in. There could be some snow in western into central South Dakota during the day. Southwestern and south central South Dakota can anticipate 1-3” of snowfall.

The snow moves east Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, it looks like Sioux Falls will get around an inch or a little more – but a stripe of 2-4” will be possible, with the best chance of that occurring along and north of I-90 and south of Highway 14 – especially in SW Minnesota. Temperatures will remain in the 30s in SE KELOLAND with the snow, but it will already start to warm back to the 40s in western and central South Dakota.

Temperatures will recover starting on Monday, a sunny day to start the month of March. Highs will be around 40 in eastern KELOLAND, while it will warm to the 40s to low 50s in western and central South Dakota. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy but sharply warmer, as the 50s will be widespread across KELOLAND.

We should stay in the low 50s in eastern KELOLAND the remainder of next week through the weekend (March 6-7). There are no indications of any additional rain or snowfall during the period.