Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 21: Here comes the heat

Sunny skies dominate KELOLAND today, as temperatures have already soared above-normal for late February. We’re in the low 30s in NE South Dakota to the 40s in the south to the 50s in the west.

Skies will be clear tonight, though fog will be possible due to today’s snowmelt. It will remain mild with a very light breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and even warmer. We’re expecting a light southerly breeze turning to the west, and temperatures that will be much warmer than normal – though diminished somewhat north of I-90 due to thicker existing snow cover. Still, NE South Dakota should reach the mid 30s, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be in the mid 40s, and Rapid City will reach the mid 50s. An outbreak of Spring fever is possible.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, so temperatures will drop back a bit, to the mid 30s to low 40s East River, and the mid 40s in the west.

Clouds will thicken on Monday, and we may have some rain or snow showers on the leading edge of a storm system that will be coming at us from the northwest. Temperatures will start to cool as well, back to the upper 30s across the area – still warmer than normal.

Tuesday looks breezy and snowy as the main part of that system comes through. Today’s forecast models are giving eastern KELOLAND around an inch of snowfall, and 2-3” in western South Dakota. We’re still seeing differences in the intensity of the system, so keep an eye on the forecast as it evolves this weekend. What is more certain is that Tuesday will be breezy and cooler, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some of those snow showers may linger in to early Wednesday, which will be even cooler, with highs in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.

Thursday still looks like the coldest day of the week, with the teens in the north to the 20s to low 30s in southern KELOLAND.

Temperatures look to bounce back starting on Friday, and warm stronger for the weekend (Feb 29-March 1). Currently the long range outlook keeps warmer than normal temperatures in KELOLAND through the first week of March.