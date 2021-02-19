Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 19: Warming, but light snow tomorrow night-Sunday morning

Temperatures continue their slow crawl back toward normalcy. Sunny skies will eventually be replaced by incoming cloud cover from the northwest. But temperatures have still pushed into the 20s East River to around 30 West River, where the clouds are more numerous.

2 PM

We’ll call it a partly cloudy night though there could be some patchy fog in SE KELOLAND. The greatest chance of fog will be east of I-29. Lows will be in the single digits East River – the first time in a long time we expect to remain above-zero. Temps will bottom out in the teens West River.

The weekend looks even warmer. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a south breeze. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, while we should get to the upper 30s to low 40s in western South Dakota.

We’ll have a chance of light snow Saturday night through Sunday morning, mainly in the southern part of KELOLAND. Most places should get up to about an inch – but there could be a narrow band of 1 to 2” snowfall somewhere along and south of I-90. Also in question is whether some of the snow will actually be rain, because the temperatures at cloud level may be warm enough to produce a mixture of rain and snow.

After the snowfall ends, we expect some breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon. With a westerly breeze bringing in warmer air, we should climb above normal highs, in the mid to upper 30s East River and the low 40s West River.

Strong winds should warm us well into the 40s across eastern KELOLAND on Monday, while the west should break through into the 50s. It will begin a February thaw for several days.

We expect highs in the 40s through the end of the week, the weekend, and even into the first few days of March. There looks to be little or no rain during the period, with the exception of a few rain or snow showers Wednesday morning of next week.