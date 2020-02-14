Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 14: Mild weekend ahead

There is abundant sunshine across KELOLAND, and very strong south winds have quickly warmed the air after yesterday’s single-digit highs. We’ve had wind speeds of 20-40 mph. Sioux Falls has had a wind gust of 53 mph. Temperatures have been climbing through the upper 20s and 30s East River, and the 40s West River.

Tonight there is a Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow in NE South Dakota, SW Minnesota, and into NW Iowa. Otherwise we’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies, with a light SW breeze turning to the west. Lows will be quite mild, in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and a westerly breeze will help keep us warm. Highs will be in the 30s East River to the low 40s West River.

We’ll see skies turn mostly cloudy on Sunday with an easterly breeze. Highs will reach the upper 20s to the 30s East River, to the mid 40s in the west.

A low pressure system will come through the north central states on Monday (President’s Day) and Tuesday, and it will give us some snow as well as cooler temperatures. Snowfall continues to look light – an inch or less. Highs will drop back near normal on Monday, and a few degrees cooler on Tuesday.

Today’s models give us a second shot of light snow on Wednesday, but very light (a few tenths of an inch). Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the teens East River, to the 20s to low 30s in the west.

We begin a strong warmup with sunny skies on Thursday. By Thursday we’ll be in the 30s in the NE to the 40s in the rest of KELOLAND. Temperatures may even reach the 40s East River for the following weekend.