Storm Center PM Update – Friday, February 12: Extremely cold until middle of next week

The cold air continues to drain into KELOLAND, and it will continue to do so until the middle of next week when temperatures should start to moderate. Today most of KELOLAND is struggling to get above zero, with a light northerly breeze holding the cold in place. Winds are very light, but wind chill advisories are in effect due to the bitterly chilly temperatures.

Tonight will be another night with teens below zero. Sioux Falls and areas along and south of I-90 could get some powdery dry snow. Amounts should be under an inch, except for areas near the Missouri River and Nebraska border where an inch or two will be possible.

Tomorrow the snow showers sill end in SE KELOLAND during the early morning hours. Then it will be a partly to mostly sunny day. Temperatures will not warm much, with highs near- or below zero, with a very light northerly breeze intensifying the cold.

Sunday (Valentine’s Day) will be even colder, especially in the morning when we will approach 20 degrees below zero air temperature. Afternoon highs will probably remain just below zero – in record territory – as the cold snap intensifies despite a partly cloudy sky.

Monday (President’s Day) will bring another cold morning, in the teens or even 20 degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the single digits for highs, almost 30 degrees below normal. Skies will be mostly sunny in the cold, dense air. Tuesday also looks very cold, with teens below zero in the morning, and highs only in the single digits.

The rest of next week looks snow-free, with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. Temperatures will gradually warm in eastern KELOLAND, though still below normal for mid February. But gradual warming should get us back to normal or even melt some snow with highs in the 30s by the following weekend (February 20-21).