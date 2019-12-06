Storm Center PM Update – Friday, December 6: Saturday will be warmest day for a while

Skies are mostly sunny in all but the NE corner of KELOLAND. Despite the sunshine, the front that came through last night left behind cool air, and we’re only seeing temperatures in the 20s East River despite a southerly breeze. Central and western South Dakota have reached the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the teens in the north to the 20s in the south. There will be a light southerly breeze preventing temperatures from bottoming out.

A warm front will bring a surge of mild air on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy and we’ll be in the 30s in northern KELOLAND to the 40s in Sioux Falls and the south. Saturday will be the warmest day we get for the next week.

Clouds will thicken on Sunday, though it will still be a mild day in the 30s. There could be some snow flurries later in the day in western and northern South Dakota, the leading edge of a big cold air mass.

The best chance of snow in our forecast comes late Sunday night and Monday. Snow is likely across most of KELOLAND. It won’t be a wet, heavy snow; rather a lighter, puffier snow. For much of the area it still looks like an “inch or two” type of snowfall – though Aberdeen and northern South Dakota look like they’ll be in the two- to four-inch range. We expect winds will be breezy as well, so blowing snow will be a possibility. Temperatures will fall through the 20s into the teens due to the cold air that will follow the snow into KELOLAND.

That will be followed by a shot of very cold air. We expect morning lows Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to be near- or below-zero. Highs will only be in the single digits in the north to the teens in Sioux Falls and the south. Temperatures should rebound on Thursday afternoon through the following weekend.