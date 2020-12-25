Storm Center PM Update – Friday, December 25: Mild Saturday, breezy and cooler Sunday

It was a cold Christmas morning, but the afternoon sunshine quickly warmed areas except for where the thickest snow cover exists. Rapid City and western South Dakota got into the 50s, and most of eastern KELOLAND made it into the 30s with a light westerly wind. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND lagged a bit behind because of the fresh snowpack.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, as clouds from a front in western South Dakota stream in. Lows will be in the teens, with Rapid City and its warm front in the low 20s.

Tomorrow temperatures will be mild, with a partly cloudy sky and light easterly breeze. We should make it into the low 30s, which is a few degrees above-normal for late December. Western South Dakota will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

A trough of low pressure will cross KELOLAND on Sunday, which will bring clouds, a brisk NW breeze, and our next shot of snow – though amounts should be light, well under an inch. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Rapid City will be in the mid 30s.

A pool of cold air will drop down on us for Monday, which will start with morning lows near- or below zero. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will only be in the upper teens in eastern KELOLAND and the upper 20s in the west.

Confidence is increasing that a strong winter storm will spin NE through Nebraska and western Iowa and spread snowfall across KELOLAND from Tuesday afternoon to early Thursday morning. At this time, it still looks like the heavier snowfall amounts will be nearest the low pressure center, in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, where some one foot snowfall amounts will be possible. Just to the NW, in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, the current forecast track could give the SE tip of South Dakota some 6” or more amounts, which amounts greater in NW Iowa. While the track of the system is still subject to change, forecast models are currently suggesting lesser amounts (something around 3-6”) in northern and western South Dakota. It is still several days out, so stay tuned as we get nearer and the forecast becomes more focused as better data arrives.

Temperatures will stay cold Thursday afternoon (New Year’s Eve) behind the snowfall as the system departs to the east. Highs will only be in the teens. And it looks like temperatures will remain in the teens for New Year’s Day, and below normal for the first few days of 2021.