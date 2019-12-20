Storm Center PM Update – Friday, December 20: Mild Christmas week

We’ve had considerable cloud cover in the northeastern quarter of South Dakota today, but mostly sunny skies in the north and west. While the clouds have held temperatures in the teens in Aberdeen and Watertown, the rest of the area has again been near- or above-normal, with temperatures in the 20s in SE KELOLAND, and the 30s and 40s in the central and west.

Tonight will be partly cloudy in the northeast, but mostly clear in the rest of the region. Temperatures will remain mild, with lows in the teens in the east to the 20s or even some 30s West River.

The weekend looks precipitation-free and very warm. Tomorrow we expect much above-normal highs under partly to mostly sunny skies. We should reach the mid 30s in the northeast, the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and the southeast, and Rapid City should reach the mid 50s. Winter officially begins Saturday night at 10:19 PM CST.

Sunday looks even warmer, though we will probably have more cloud cover, especially in the morning. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will again hit the mid 30s in Aberdeen, Watertown and the northeast… the upper 40s in Sioux Falls and the southeast, and the upper 40s to upper 50s in central and western KELOLAND.

A series of fronts will come through beginning on Monday, along with thicker clouds but no precipitation. Temperatures will still be mild (above-normal) despite the mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day still looks cloudy, with a chance of light snow across the region. Amounts look to be meager – well under an inch – in today’s forecast model runs. High temperatures on Wednesday look to be near-normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The light snowfall may continue into Thursday morning before clouds start to break up. Temperatures looks to remain in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is just slightly above-normal for late December.

We expect to begin warming on Friday into the weekend. In fact, it looks like temperatures will remain above-normal through New Year’s Eve.