Storm Center PM Update – Friday, December 13: Another cold front coming

Thick clouds have blanked KELOLAND, with areas of dense fog east of the James River. The thick clouds have held temperatures back a bit, though for most of eastern KELOLAND this has been the warmest day of the week. We’ve had afternoon temps in the upper 20s East River and 30s in the west.

Tonight skies will remain cloudy, though a northwest breeze should help to mix out the fog. With a brisk NW breeze, temperatures will drop to the single digits above and below zero. There could be freezing drizzle or light snow in Rapid City and SW South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy. Our high temperatures will occur just after midnight, so we’re forecasting afternoon highs that will only be in the single digits in the north to the tens in the south. There could be some snow flurries, but little or no accumulation. North winds will decrease during day after drawing lots of cold air into the region.

Sunday morning will be cold, near or below-zero in most locations. We’ve raised the forecast lows a couple degrees due to the expectation we will have significant cloud cover during the pre-dawn hours, though NE South Dakota is probably going to be in the teens below-zero. Afternoon highs will rebound to the single digits in the NE, the teens in the SE, and the 20s in western South Dakota. There will be very little wind.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny – but still colder than normal. Highs will be in the teens in the north and mid 20s in the south. Rapid City will warm into the 30s. Wednesday looks to be sharply warmer – the warmest day of the week – with the mid 20s in the north, the upper 30s in Sioux Falls and the south, and well into the 40s for Rapid City.

The second half of next week also looks warmer than normal, and the long range outlook is similar. Right now, we expect temperatures to be near- or slightly above normal in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through Christmas Day. The outlook also looks free of any organized snowfall until the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day time period.