Storm Center PM Update – Friday, December 11: Cloudy and cool to start the weekend

Clouds dominate the skies over KELOLAND today, with a light NE breeze reinforcing the cool air that is in place. Today’s temperatures are closer to normal than we’ve been in a while, in the upper 20s to low 30s. We expect it will be similarly cool for the start of the weekend.

Tonight skies will remain cloudy, but dry air means nothing is expected out of those clouds. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s with a light NE breeze. A broad area of snowfall should remain well to our southeast, though there could be some light snow in NW Iowa.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy again. With a continuing NE breeze, highs will only be in the low 20s. Rapid City could get some light snow, but under an inch.

Clouds should break up on Sunday, but not disappear completely. We’re going with partly cloudy on Sunday, but it will only warm up a few degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday look like they’ll be mostly cloudy as well as another cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the 30s, and there might be some light snow, though there will be little or no accumulation. Amounts could be a little higher in Rapid City and the west, though it will probably be under an inch.

A warm front will creep across KELOLAND next Thursday and Friday, but it will only bring a short-lived bump in temperatures, to the low 40s on Friday.

Looking at the extended forecast data, it looks like we’ll remain in the 30s in the run up to the Christmas holidays. There still aren’t any signals for any huge storms on the horizon at this time.

The raw forecast output of a combination of computer models currently gives us highs in the upper 20s to low 30s East River and the 40s West River for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.