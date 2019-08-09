Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 9

It is going to be a stormy evening in central and eastern KELOLAND. A strong cluster of storms will make its way through the area the remainder of the area this evening, with some trailing rain lasting into tomorrow morning. All forms of severe weather are possible: tornadoes, hail, damaging winds… and there could also be some heavy rainfall. Watches are in effect through most of the area.

Tonight we’ll see rainfall continuing in eastern KELOLAND, with lows in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy in the west.

Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will likely see rain and thunderstorms carry over into Saturday morning. The remainder of Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible in western South Dakota.

Sunday looks like a pleasant day, with temperatures again near-normal in the low to mid 80s. There will again be a chance of late day and evening thunderstorms, which will carry over into Monday East River.

Tuesday looks like the clearest day, with mostly sunny skies and upper 70s to low 80s. Rain will be possible in the west.

Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer, in the mid 80s, through the following weekend.