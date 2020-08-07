Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 7: Hot, humid, and occasionally stormy weekend

Early morning thundershowers brought gusty winds and rainfall – mainly north and west of Sioux Falls – and left some cloud debris across eastern KELOLAND today. Skies were clear in western South Dakota, but now a second cloud deck is streaming north out of NE Nebraska. So is warmer and more humid air, something we’ll have to deal with for the weekend.

Thunderstorms are possible tonight, though they may have to fight some warm air at mid-cloud level to get started. The best chance of thunderstorms will actually be in NE South Dakota into SW Minnesota, where there is a slight risk of both severe storms and a possibility of heavy rainfall. It will be a warm and humid night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend still looks very warm, a little humid, and at times stormy. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a gentle easterly breeze. Dew points will be in the low 70s, which is muggy territory. There will be a cold front coming in from the northwest, so thunderstorms chances Saturday will increase from NW to SE during the evening and overnight. Areas west of I-29 are rated a slight risk of severe weather, with windy, hail, and tornadoes all possible.

Sunday will be similar, temperature-wise. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible, though most likely in NE South Dakota, where there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Behind the passage of a cold front, Monday will be mostly sunny and much cooler. Morning lows will be in the 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs will only be in the low 80s. Then things will start to warm up. Tuesday will be mostly sunny East River, with some thunderstorm chances in the west. Highs will be near-normal, in the low to mid 80s. We’ll get into the upper 80s in the west.

Thunderstorm chances will move east on Wednesday, along with warmer air. Highs will return to the mid 80s to low 90s. It will remain above-normal for the end of the week, in the upper 80s East to the low 90s in the west. Thunderstorm chances will arrive with another front beginning on Friday.