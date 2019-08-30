Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 30

Clouds have been increasing across the area as an area of (mostly light) rain showers move west to east across the southern half of KELOLAND. Reported amounts have been up to a tenth of an inch. Temperatures have cooled to the 60s to low 70s, with only light breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with more rain showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s, with only a light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow there will be lingering showers during the morning hours before the rainfall moves east into Iowa and Minnesota. Rainfall totals should be well under a quarter-inch. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the day, and temperatures will remain cool in the upper 60s to low 70s, with a southeasterly breeze.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. With a light south breeze, temperatures will be near or a little above-normal in the low 80s.

Labor Day Monday will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s East River. Western South Dakota should get into the upper 80s, and Rapid City will have a shot at 90.

A cold front will move through the area Monday night. We have added some evening and nighttime rain into the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday might also be a little breezy, as temperatures fall back into the 70s for most of us.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll warm from the 70s Wednesday to the low 80s Thursday, before another front pushes through Thursday night. Friday will be a little cooler behind the front, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.