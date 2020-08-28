Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 28: Cooler This Weekend with Storms Possible, Especially Late Sunday

After several days of heat, humidity, and a few rounds of thunderstorm activity, we get a nice break that takes us into the weekend.

High pressure takes over tonight, keeping skies clear and winds calm. This will allow temperatures to fall well into the low 50s across much of KELOLAND for overnight lows.

Saturday starts off well enough with a good amount of sunshine across much of the region. Later in the evening, we may run into a few showers and thunderstorms in southwestern KELOLAND.

Highs may not get out of the upper 70s East River, while West River locales get into the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will feature a modest warm-up ahead of a cold front that rolls through the area later in the evening. Highs climb into the mid 80s East River and near 90 to the west.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along toward the evening and lingers into Monday morning. Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

Cooler weather takes over for next Monday and Tuesday with high pressure and northwesterly flow building into the region. Overnight lows may fall into the upper 40s at times.

Much of the second half of next week looks like it’ll remain dry and seasonable.