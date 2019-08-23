Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 23

Skies have been clear in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND today, but there are thicker clouds incoming from the south in the rest of KELOLAND. Temperatures have been near-normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a southeasterly breeze.

Tonight we’ll see showers and thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota, with a lesser chance in Aberdeen and the northeast. Sioux Falls should remain rain-free. Lows will be in the 60s, with a southeast breeze drawing in moist air.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with thicker clouds and better rainfall chances during the day in western and central South Dakota, and from the afternoon hours on in areas west of the James River. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a southeasterly breeze that might be somewhat brisk. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

Sunday will be cloudy and rainy in central and NE South Dakota. Sioux Falls could see rainfall during the afternoon, but it will be more likely Sunday night. Areas of heavy rain will be possible. Highs will still be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a southerly breeze.

Rainfall may continue on Monday, mainly during the morning hours. Temperatures will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will build in for much of next week, as cooler, dry air makes its way in from Canada. Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Another shot of even cooler air comes in on Friday, with top temps only in the low 70s.

Right now it looks like temperatures will remain in the 70s, slightly below normal, through the Labor Day weekend.