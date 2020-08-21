Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 21: Sunny, hot, and perhaps smoky for the weekend

Smoke from California wildfires has finally arrived in the upper atmosphere, and may put some haze in the sky through the weekend, thickening from west to east. Sometimes if the smoke is thick it can knock a degree or two off of daytime temperatures. There is a band of actual clouds along with an area of low pressure that is working through central and eastern KELOLAND today. Temperatures have still been able to reach through the 80s into the 90s.

Tonight there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, and any thunderstorms that form have the potential to become severe with large hail and damaging winds. Unfortunately, not much for beneficial rainfall. Overnight we’ll keep the thunderstorm chances, especially along and east of I-29. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s, with clear skies in western South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hot, though perhaps hazy due to wildfire smoke. Highs will be in the low 90s, with the mid 90s in central South Dakota. Winds will be very light, so it should be a good day for outdoor activities or to be on the water.

Sunday will be just as warm or hotter, with a high in the low 90s around Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, while temperatures will reach into the upper 90s in central and western South Dakota.

The first half of next week will be hot, with a heat wave gripping KELOLAND. Temperatures will be ten degrees or so warmer than normal for late August. We’ll be in the mid 90s in eastern KELOLAND, with some 100+ temperatures in central South Dakota through the middle of next week.

Starting on Thursday, temperatures will be falling back closer to normal, and stay that way for the weekend. There are indications we could see some rainfall during that period, and it might be beneficial rainfall. That might be very helpful in western South Dakota, where fire concerns will be running high during the early week heat wave.