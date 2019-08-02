Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 2

There has not been a lot of lightning – but there have been a lot of clouds and pockets of heavy rain in Eastern KELOLAND today. The storms have been slow-movers, so where it has rained the rainfall has been persistent, and really added up. Several locations have reported flooding conditions due to the rainfall.

Tonight the rains will wind down as the energy moves to the southeast. After midnight we expect the clouds to break up, too. When the clouds break up, there could be some fog due to wet ground. Lows overnight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday is looking like a fine August day, with sunny skies and only a light SE breeze. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s East River, and the upper 80s West River.

Sunday also looks good, with clear to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. A light south breeze will work with the sunshine for highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We will see cooler temperatures next week. We have chances of rainfall both Monday and Tuesday (amounts fairly limited those two days), followed by diminishing chances the middle of the week as temperatures cool. Highs will be near-normal in the mid 80s east to the upper 80s west on Monday and Tuesday.

Then the second half of the week we’ll probably see temperatures dropping back below normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s. And it looks like the cooler than normal temperatures will remain through the second weekend of August as well.