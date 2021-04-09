Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 9

After a warm start to the month, we’re in for a change of pace as we go into the second full week of April.

Moisture will gradually get out of the region as we go into the evening and through the night. High pressure will move into the area for the first half of the weekend, giving everyone a very nice break from what has been a soggy week…especially to the east.

A cold front will move into the area on Sunday, and while much of the region should stay dry, we do run the risk for a few rain and snow showers in western and central parts of KELOLAND.

The front travels to the east, keeping rain and snow chances in place on Monday East River…especially in NE KELOLAND. This system will merge with this weekend’s low to the east and help usher in some colder than average weather for the remainder of the week.

Later in the week, we’ll have some rain and even some snow chances in place…though details remain a bit fuzzy regarding timing and the exact coverage of moisture. Chillier than average weather looks to hang around beyond the 7 day outlook.

Overnight lows will fall into the 20s West River and 30s East River under partly cloudy skies. Winds also calm down a bit.

Saturday may be the pick day of the weekend with ample amounts of sunshine and a more tolerable breeze. Highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A few showers are possible West River on Sunday, but much of the outlook remains mainly dry overall on Sunday. Highs rise into the upper 50s/low 60s along and east of the Missouri River, while 40s are expected to the west.

Much of the extended forecast is near to below average in terms of high and low temperatures.