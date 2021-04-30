Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 30

The last day of April brought some above average warmth to the region, but the start of may will likely blow that out of the water…for some.

We’ll have a quiet and rather mild night under partly cloudy skies across the region. Lows will fall into the mid 40s on the low end, with low/mid 50s across several portions of the region.

The first day of May will feel like a mid-summer afternoon in southeastern KELOLAND. With southerly flow in place and a decent amount of sunshine, we should climb into the low 90s in some areas…which would challenge a few record highs along the way!

Elsewhere, highs at least hover near 80 to the west, with low to mid 80s in central and NE KELOLAND.

Overnight on Saturday, we’ll have some rain moving into the picture. This will be a very welcome sight to portions of north-central and NW KELOLAND, where extreme drought conditions are still in place. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible East River later in the day on Sunday.

Highs take a step backward into the 70s East River, with some 60s further west.

We’ll cool off as we go into the first work week of the month, with highs and lows trending closer to and even a bit below average from time to time.

Our next rain chance comes along by midweek, but we should remain dry after this and coast into the end of the week.