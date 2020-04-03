Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 3: Warming trend for the weekend

Northwest winds blowing across the cold snow field in western and northern South Dakota actually helped create clouds in east central and SE KELOLAND today. It has been chilly in the wake of last night’s wintry mix, with afternoon temperatures only in the 20s – when we are normally in the low 50s during the first week of April.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Temperatures will drop into the teens, with a very light breeze that will turn to a southeasterly direction.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and a southeast breeze will help temperatures to recover a little. We’ll have highs in the mid 40s East River, while temperatures in the low 50s West River will help to melt some of last night’s snowfall.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with a south wind. Highs will be in the mid 50s East River to around 60 in the west. There could be some light showers in central South Dakota.

Monday looks even warmer. We’ll have partly cloudy skies and much above-normal temperature sin the 60s. There could be some light showers in the warm air East River. Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week, in the mid to upper 60s.

A system moving through states to our south may kick some showers into southern KELOLAND on Wednesday. Winds will also start to increase. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Colder air returns for the end of the week. Thursday will be breezy as the cooler air comes in, and highs will fall back into the low to mid 50s. Friday looks even cooler, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will remain cool – a few degrees below average – through the second weekend of April (the 11th and 12th).