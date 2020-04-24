Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 24: Scattered t-storms Saturday, Nicer Sunday

Widespread showers and a few embedded thundershowers continue to move north to south through KELOLAND. So far, the rainfall amounts from these cells have been minimal. Abundant cloud cover and a northwest breeze has held temperature in the upper 50s and 60s.

Tonight we’ll see more scattered showers and embedded weak thundershowers in central and eastern KELOLAND. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and with a light westerly breeze we’ll see lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thundershowers in eastern KELOLAND. With those thundershowers, rainfall amounts should average a few tenths to a half an inch. There will be a gentle northwest breeze that will hold temperatures near-normal, in the low 60s.

Sunday looks like a dry day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s East River, and the low 70s West River.

Monday will be a little warmer, with more clouds, and temperatures well into the 70s. Our next shot at rain looks like Tuesday, which will be windy with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rainfall amounts that day should be well under an inch, given current forecast projections.

Wednesday will be a little cooler and breezy, in the low to mid 60s. After that, temperatures will trend above-normal – the mid 60s to the mid 70s – through the first weekend.