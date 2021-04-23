Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 23: Mostly Sunny on Saturday, but showers on Sunday

Skies are partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND, but temperatures remain below normal for late April. With a northerly breeze, temperatures are in the 50s to around 60 in the East, but only in the 40s in western South Dakota. A few light showers have popped up in western South Dakota, and they will move east tonight.

2 PM

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with a few sprinkles or snow flurries (little or no accumulation). Lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but cool, with a gentle north breeze that will turn to the south in western South Dakota. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Another area of low pressure will move through on Sunday, so it will be windy and warm ahead of the front in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and cooler to the north. There could be a mix of rain and snow showers during the day, with the most likely time period for snow in the morning. Amounts will be under an inch in most places, but mostly mixed with rain so impacts are not expected to be significant.

A surge of warm air comes in on Monday, with above-average highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The incoming warmth will destabilize the atmosphere, so we could be in for rain showers on Monday, and rain or thunderstorms on a breezier Monday night and Tuesday. Cooler air will also be drawn into northern and western KELOLAND Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll keep rain and brisk winds in the forecast in SE KELOLAND on Wednesday, mainly early in the day as the low pressure system pulls away to the east. We expect skies to be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday as temperatures recover back to normal.

Forecast models trend much warmer for the end of next week. In fact, we would expect a warmer than normal first weekend of May, in the mid to upper 60s East River.