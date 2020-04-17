Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 17: Warming continues into next week

Skies are mostly sunny, and the warmup has begun in earnest. A westerly breeze has combined with the sunshine to warm KELOLAND through the 40s to low 50s.

It will be mild overnight, with most locations staying above the freezing mark, in the 30s, with a light southwest breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy. Afternoon temperatures will climb to above-normal levels, in the low to mid 60s. West or northwest winds will blow at 15-25 mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler with a dry air mass dropping us back to near normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rapid City will be a little cooler, with a chance of some light rain or light snow showers.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and we’ll warm back to the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday looks just as warm, though will put some light showers in the forecast with an incoming front. Behind that front, Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping back to late April normal. Current data suggests temperatures will stay about the same, near-normal, through the following weekend (April 25-26).