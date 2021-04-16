Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 16: Except for Sunday – a lot more cool days coming

It is yet another cloudy day in KELOLAND. There has been some drizzle and sprinkles in Sioux Falls and the East, and a light mix of rain and snow West River. With a gentle northerly breeze, and temperatures remain about ten degrees below normal.

2 PM

Tonight will be cloudy, and there could be a few more sprinkles. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s, with a light north breeze.

We expect the clouds will be slow to leave, so tomorrow will still be mostly cloudy East River and partly cloudy West River. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. We’ll continue with a north breeze 10-15 mph.

Sunday looks like the nicest – and probably warmest – day of the week. It will be partly cloudy, with a west wind that could be on the breezy side. But it will help warm us to the upper 50s to mid 60s – near or slightly above normal for mid April.

The warmup will only last for one day, with another front dropping down from the north. We continue our forecast of a breezy Monday with a mix of rain and snow. We’re looking at an inch or two in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, but 2-4” in Rapid City and the west. At least that is what the models are outputting currently. Monday will also be about twenty degrees cooler than Sunday, with temperatures in the low 40s. Rapid City will likely be in the 30s.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal the rest of next week, though they may warm back to normal by the following weekend (April 24-25).