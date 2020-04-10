Storm Center PM Update – Friday, April 10: Wintry mix for Easter weekend

Skies have been mostly sunny – after a patch of clouds moved through the I-29 corridor and away to the east. With the help of a south wind, temperatures have climbed through the 40s into the 60s. Rapid City has reached the low 60s.

The weekend looks wintry, especially in the southern half of KELOLAND. There is already a Winter Storm Watch posted for southwestern and south central South Dakota down into Nebraska for Saturday and Sunday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect to the south.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies – through a mix of rain and snow will enter SW South Dakota. Lows will be in the 30s, with winds switching around to the northeast.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy, with rainfall most likely in the southern half of KELOLAND starting during the afternoon hours. There will be a mix of rain and snow in western and central South Dakota. NE winds will pick up speed, especially in western SD.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy, with rain mixing with snow in southern and eastern KELOLAND, especially the SE corner. Snow will continue in the west. Sunday will be windy, with northerly winds bringing in more cold air. Highs will only be in the 30s, about 20 degrees below normal. Snowfall will wind down by Sunday evening.

As far as snowfall totals, we’re forecasting 2-4” in Sioux Falls, an inch or less in Aberdeen, 2-3” in Pierre, and 3-5” in Rapid City. Heaviest snowfall totals will be near and south of the Nebraska border, plus of course the Black Hills.

Monday also looks breezy, and it will be even colder. After morning lows in the low 20s, afternoon highs will only be in the mid 30s. With fresh snow cover, Rapid City is likely to remain in the 20s all day.

Winds will diminish on Tuesday, but it will still be cold, with partly cloudy highs in the 30s. We expect temperatures to improve only a few degrees on Wednesday, and then improve to the 40s on Thursday.

Temperatures should start to improve on Friday, and then warm up – back to normal or a bit above – for the third weekend of April (the 18th and 19th).