Storm Center PM Update – December 24: Cold Christmas morning, warming Christmas Day

It is sunny but very cold across eastern KELOLAND, due to a pool of cold air combined with fresh snow cover. Morning temperatures were a few degrees below zero, and areas have had a hard time getting out of the single digits in eastern KELOLAND during the day.

Wind chills have remained well subzero. There has been a deck of clouds in western KELOLAND where temperatures have warmed into the 30s to a few 40s with a brisk NW wind.

Skies will be mostly clear and it will be cold again tonight, especially in areas where there is fresh snow cover. Lows will be in the single digits above- and below-zero in eastern KELOLAND despite a light southerly breeze. Rapid City and the west will be mild, in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be a sunny Christmas Day, as we warm into the low 30s in Sioux Falls and snow-covered areas, and the upper 30s to mid 40s where the ground is bare and able to soak in the sunshine. Western South Dakota will be unseasonably warm, in the mid 40s to the mid 50s. There will be a gentle 5-15 mph breeze across the region.

Temperatures will be mild on Saturday, with a partly cloudy sky and light easterly breeze. We should make it into the low to mid 30s. Western South Dakota will remain in the mid 40s.

A trough of low pressure will cross KELOLAND on Sunday, which will bring clouds, a good breeze, and our next shot of snow – though amounts should be light, under an inch. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s. Rapid City will be in the mid 30s.

A pool of cold air will drop down on us for Monday, which will start with morning lows near- or below zero. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will only be in the mid teens in eastern KELOLAND and the 20s in the west.

Confidence is increasing that a Colorado low, which often brings us our significant snowfall, will spin NE through Nebraska and spread snowfall across KELOLAND from Tuesday afternoon to early Thursday morning. At this time, it still looks like the heavier snowfall amounts will be nearest the low pressure center, in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. While the track of the system is still subject to change, forecast models are currently suggesting Sioux Falls could get around a half-foot of snow, with lesser amounts (something around 2-4”) in northern and western South Dakota. It is still several days out, so stay tuned as we get nearer and the forecast becomes more focused as better data arrives.

Temperatures will stay cool Thursday afternoon (New Year’s Eve) behind the snowfall as the system departs to the east. It looks like temperatures will remain chilly for New Year’s Day and stay that way for the first few days of 2021.