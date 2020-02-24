Storm Center PM Update: Cooler midweek before another warm weekend

While Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND has been sunny and mild, light to moderate snowfall is underway in western, central, and NE South Dakota. By the time it ends tomorrow, there should be a general swath of 2-5” in those areas, a little less in NE South Dakota, and more in the Black Hills where over a foot it expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow for western and central South Dakota, and there is a Winter Storm Warning for the Northern Black Hills.

Tonight the snow will continue in western, central, and NE South Dakota. Sioux Falls will be mostly cloudy. Northerly winds will increase in speed, especially in western and central South Dakota, where the Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy or windy. Sioux Falls could get a few flurries (little or no accumulation), while snowfall will wind down in western and northern South Dakota. The north winds will also bring colder air into the region, with below-normal highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees are expected.

Clouds will break up on Wednesday, for a partly cloudy sky. It will remain cool, with highs in the low to mid 20s East River, to the low 30s West River. Thursday will also be partly cloudy and cool, in the low 20s to low 30s East River, and the mid 30s to around 40 in the west. Rapid City could see some light snowfall.

With an incoming warm front, areas of light snow are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning in central and eastern KELOLAND, but amounts will be very minimal. After that, Friday will be mostly cloudy but warmer, in the low to mid 30s East River, and the low to mid 40s West River.

Again – and this has been the case for most of the month – the warmest temperatures will arrive in time for the weekend. Saturday looks mostly sunny, with the mid 30s to low 40s East River, to the low 50s in Rapid City. Clouds will increase on Sunday, but we expect to be much above-normal, in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Forecast models continue to keep us warmer than normal through the first ten days of March.