Storm Center PM Update – April 22, 2021: Warmer but unsettled through the weekend

We started the day with cool temperatures in the 20s. But when the sun came up it warmed up quickly. With a brisk south wind we’ve reached the upper 40s to low 50s, with a few more hours of heating to come.

3 pm

Tonight there will be an area of light rain showers (a few tenths of an inch) moving up from central Nebraska to cover much of eastern KELOLAND this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, a bit cooler in the west.

Tomorrow will start with those lingering showers along and east of I-19 in the morning. Then the clouds will break up to become partly cloudy during the say. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, in the mid to upper 50s. It will be windy in the west, and Rapid City could get a light mix of rain and snow behind a cold front that will move in from the west.

After the passage of a cold front, Saturday will be mostly sunny, but cooler, with a north wind. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Another area of low pressure will move through on Sunday, so it will be windy and warm ahead of the front in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and cooler to the north. There could be a mix of rain and snow showers during the day, with the most likely time period for snow in the morning. Amounts could be an inch or two, but mostly mixed with rain so impacts are not expected to be significant.

A surge of warm air comes in on Monday, with above-average highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The incoming warmth will destabilize the atmosphere, so we could be in for rain on Monday, and rain or thunderstorms on a breezy Tuesday. Cooler air will also be drawn into northern and western KELOLAND Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll keep rain and brisk winds in the forecast on Wednesday, mainly early in the day as the low pressure system pulls away to the east. We expect skies to be mostly sunny on Thursday as temperatures try to recover back to normal.

Today’s forecast models have trended much warmer for the end of next week. In fact, we would expect a warmer than normal first weekend of May.