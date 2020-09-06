Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, September 6: One More Hot Day Today; Chilly and Rainy Labor Day

The march through the weekend continues, and we should be able to enjoy summer-like conditions for a little while longer.

Heat holds steady for one more day, but the warmest weather migrates eastward. Highs climb into the 90s to the south and east, while West River areas hover on either side of 90 degrees. Northwestern KELOLAND may only reach the low 80s. All the while, we’ll remain dry across the region.

It’ll also be rather windy at times, with gusts approaching 30 to 35 mph at times.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase as our next system slowly approaches. Some showers are possible along the ND/SD border, but much of the region stays dry. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and low/mid 50s.

By Labor Day, our next disturbance finally pushes through the region, sending temperatures into a freefall. Daytime highs may not get out of the 50s and low 60s in many areas, so overall highs will likely be recorded around midnight.

More importantly, we get a much-needed chance for some rainfall later that evening and into the day on Tuesday.

Some snow is also not out of the question toward the higher elevations of the Hills. A winter storm watch is in effect for the central and northern Black Hills from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

While accumulation should be confined to mainly grassy surfaces, travel still may become treacherous.

Much cooler weather moves in during this time, with highs and lows trending around 20 degrees below average through at least Wednesday.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Patchy frost may be possible at times, so we’ll have to keep an eye on this.

We’ll slowly warm up by the end of the week and into next weekend.