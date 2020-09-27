Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, September 27: Cooler and Windy Weather Arrive; Little Chance for Rain

Following the passage of Saturday’s cold front, some big changes will begin to make their presence known.

Windy weather takes over today across the region. Be advised that gusts may reach and exceed 40 mph at times during the day and through the first half of next week for that matter.

A wind advisory is also in effect for much of the West River region from 1pm CDT/12pm MDT until 9pm CDT/8pm MDT. Gusts in the advisory area may reach 50 mph at times.

Western and NE parts of KELOLAND may also see some scattered shower activity as a secondary cold front slides to the southeast, but rainfall amounts will be on the light side of the scale. The SE corner of the region may squeak into the low 70s for highs, but much of KELOLAND will only climb into the 60s.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s in many areas tonight, but a rather brisk wind in place will keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer. A few showers are also possible East River, especially toward the I-29 corridor.

A few showers are possible early on Monday in SE KELOLAND, but the majority of the day and region should remain dry. We cool down even more and stay rather windy at times, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A brief spike on the thermometer comes along by Tuesday as a little disturbance pivots through the region. We may be able to get into the mid 70s for highs, but don’t get used to the warmer weather.

Northwesterly flow takes over with Canadian high pressure filling the void afterward.

From there, we remain rather cool by day and by night. Highs and lows will trend a decent bit below average at times through at least Saturday. SE KELOLAND may also have to watch the thermometer at night, as they have yet to see lows in the 30s this season. We’ll moderate by next Sunday.