Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, September 20: Summer Ends Soon but Warmth Remains

Summer is quickly approaching its end, but warmer temperatures will be rather slow to depart.

Windy conditions will also remain in place today, with gusts out of the south approaching 35 to 40 mph at times. Beyond the wind, we’ll contend with partly to mostly sunny skies, warmer weather, and additional upper-level smoke due to the western wildfires.

Highs climb a bit higher into the low to mid 80s across much of KELOLAND. Western and northeastern parts of the region may remain stuck in the upper 70s. A rather isolated shower is possible East River, but a very dry air mass in place will make it very difficult to see any moisture make it to the ground.

Clear skies will help KELOLAND cool down a bit more, but a brisk breeze will help keep temperatures at least a little bit in check. Overnight lows will still be able to fall into the mid 50s.

Much of the next work and school week remains dry. As a result, drought conditions and concerns will only continue to grow with a dire lack of moisture across the region.

The last day of summer will be a warm one across KELOLAND, with highs climbing well into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will finally calm down a bit more.

The first day of fall turns up the heat a little bit more, with highs approaching 90 West River and mid 80s East River. Again, we stay dry.

After that, we have a rather warm stretch of weather, with highs trending 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year through at least Friday.

Some much-needed rain may finally arrive by Saturday as a cold front pushes eastward. This may also help kick temperatures back by a little bit.