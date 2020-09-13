Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, September 13: Warm and Dry Weather into Tuesday; Cooler Later

Dry and warm weather are on the way back into KELOLAND, and it’ll stick around for a while.

A ridge of high pressure to the west will slowly drift eastward today, keeping skies sunny across the region. Southerly flow aloft will help temperatures climb above average in areas of eastern KELOLAND for the first time since last Sunday. Areas West River may approach the mid to upper 80s at times.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will set the stage for a generally pleasant night across the region. Overnight lows should fall into the upper 40s to low/mid 50s once more.

Well above average temperatures move into western KELOLAND a bit more on Monday, with highs approaching the low 90s under sunny skies. We’ll climb into the low to mid 80s East River.

Even warmer temperatures move into the region on Tuesday, with areas East River climbing into the mid 80s and West River locations remaining in the low 90s.

The second half of the week is where things get a bit tricky. While much of this time should stay mainly dry, a few showers on Thursday cannot be ruled out completely in central parts of KELOLAND

We should be able to squeeze in one more warm day with highs in the 80s on Wednesday across much of KELOLAND.

Cooler temperatures move into the region by the end of the work week, with highs struggling to get out of the 60s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll try to warm up again by next Sunday.