Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, October 4: Autumnal Weather Retreats; No Rain in Sight

Despite the recent chilly weather we’ve had in place, a change is on the way that begins to make its move today.

We’ll warm up a little bit more on Sunday as southerly winds take hold of the region. East River locations should climb into the 60s overall, though pockets of NE KELOLAND and SW Minnesota may not escape the upper 50s. Low 70s are not out of the question the further west you go.

With these southerly winds in place, this will help keep overnight lows in check. We won’t fall so far down the thermometer compared to last night. Overnight lows should hold in the mid to upper 40s.

From there, we stay VERY dry. A ridge of high pressure to the west will build and push eastward. This will help bring in more dry air and a plume of warmth that will stick around for much of next week.

Despite a cold front moving through the area late on Monday, it’ll be rather moisture-starved and lacking in cooler weather in its wake. At most, there may be a sprinkle or two in NE KELOLAND late on Monday, but little to nothing is expected from this.

Highs on Monday take a decent step forward throughout the region, with highs trending around 10 to 15 degrees above average. Mid 70s are likely just about across the board.

Temperatures climb a little bit higher on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We may briefly back into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of another dry cold front, but even warmer weather moves in by Friday and the first half of the weekend.