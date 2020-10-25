Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, October 25: Cold Through Tuesday; Warmer by the Weekend

Our early winter preview will continue, especially in southern and SE KELOLAND. Here’s a look at some totals as of earlier this morning.

Snow slowly tapers off through the afternoon, but not before a few more inches of snow accumulates on the ground…especially south of I-90.

Winter weather headlines remain in place through the afternoon and evening. Please be mindful of slick roadways if you must be out and about today.

More cold air is on the way today, with highs struggling to get out of the low 30s. Many areas won’t escape the 20s. Wind chill values will likely range in the teens at times.

We may challenge some record lows tonight as we clear out thanks to high pressure building into the region. Overnight lows will fall into the low teens to the SE, single digits in the NE and central regions, and around/below zero out west.

Another cold day is on the way on Monday, with highs remaining stuck in the 20s across KELOLAND. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits to low teens, challenging another set of record lows.

A warming trend will take us back into the 40s and 50s by the end of next week, so we’ll be able to melt away the snowpack quite nicely.

Mainly dry weather is on the way as we go through the next work and school week as well. Skies start off partly to mostly cloudy on Monday before we clear out afterward.