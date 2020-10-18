Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, October 18: Spotty Rain and Snow Chances; Chilly All Week

While wind speeds calm down today, it will be one of the chilliest days we’ve seen in quite some time.

A cooler air mass will take over via a weak ridge of high pressure. While we have sunshine to start, cloud cover will increase as we go into the day. Highs may struggle to get out of the low 40s with a light breeze.

Additional snow showers are possible tonight, especially in western KELOLAND, with light accumulation expected on top of what was observed on Saturday.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20s to low 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Some rain and snow showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, with any accumulation being short-lived as everything switches to rain East River with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s. Rain and snow showers are more likely to hang around West River.

Much of the second half of the week features near to below average temperatures with passing light chances for rain and/or snow.

A stronger push of colder weather arrives by the weekend, with highs and lows trending well below average.