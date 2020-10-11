Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, October 11: Storms Possible Later Today; Cooler Temps Return Monday

Windy weather takes hold of the region today. Plan accordingly if you’re going to be outside today, and keep an eye on the skies if you’re in eastern KELOLAND later today.

A cold front will push eastward, kicking up cloud cover and wind speeds along the way. We’ll also warm up into the 80s in SE KELOLAND once more, with temperatures gradually falling the further north and west you go into the region.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in eastern KELOLAND, especially along and east of the I-29 corridor, as this front moves to the east.

A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, with a “Slight Risk” for severe weather along the interstate. Gusty winds and hail are the primary concerns.

We’ll gradually calm down and get in on a cooler evening across the region. While it may be a bit breezy at times, it won’t be as windy as the afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Cooler temperatures come along by Monday, but we’ll also remain rather breezy at times. Highs only climb into the 60s to low 70s for the start of next week across the board.

More sunshine returns on Tuesday, as temperatures remain near average for this time of year. We’ll hold steady in the mid 60s across the region.

A weak cold front will try to move eastward on Wednesday and make its presence known, but this will likely be a moisture starved boundary. Beyond a few showers late on Wednesday and into early Thursday, especially in central and western KELOLAND, we’ll remain dry.

Noticeably cooler temperatures return by the end of next week. Highs by Friday may struggle to get out of the low 50s in some areas. We’ll remain cool through the weekend with another chance for some rain moving into western KELOLAND during this time.