Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, November 8: Windy Sunday; Noticeably Cooler Work Week

We’ll be able to squeeze in one more warm day, but not everyone will get in on the warmth.

Various wind headlines are in place for just about all corners of KELOLAND except the southwest through the afternoon and evening.

Gusts on Sunday may reach and exceed 50 to 55 mph, so please exercise caution and plan accordingly.

Some rain is not out of the question later in the evening, but much of the day should remain dry.

Highs climb into the upper 60s/mid 70s once more for East River locations, while cooler temperatures only rise into the upper 50s and low 60s out west.

Scattered showers are possible East River tonight as our cold front continues to push eastward. Lows will depend heavily on where you are tonight. Ahead of the front, we’ll be stuck in the 40s and 50s. Behind it, lows tumble into the 20s.

Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two are possible once again on Monday as a cold front stalls nearby, though chances are higher the further south and east you go. Temperatures gradually tumble through the day, so highs will be recorded early in the day, especially in SE KELOLAND.

Some rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday toward the I-29 corridor, while much of the region remains mainly quiet. Light accumulation is possible, so we’ll keep an eye on this.

A few snow showers are also possible on Thursday morning, but impacts should remain minimal.

More typical November weather is on the way through the rest of the extended forecast. Our overall temperature trend skews toward the seasonable side of things, with a few low 50s possible by the weekend.