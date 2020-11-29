Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, November 29: Windy today, with cooler end to November

A cold front swept through KELOLAND from NW to SE overnight, the leading edge of a pool of cooler air that will dominate our weather the rest of today. Gone are the “twenty degrees above normal” temperatures of yesterday. This afternoon our temperatures will be steady or even falling thanks to a brisk NW wind – even though skies are clearing out behind the front. Afternoon highs will be near-normal, in the 30s.

As a result of clear skies tonight, as the winds die down it will turn chilly. Overnight lows will drop down into the low teens – an impressive cooldown since it occurs with no snow on the ground.

Tomorrow will be sunny but cool, with highs in the upper 30s East River to low 40s East River, but the 40s or even low 50s in the west. A light south breeze will help return warmer air to the region.

Tuesday looks like it will be mostly cloudy and dry, though a warm front will kick our temperatures up a couple degrees for the first day of December. Highs will be in the low 40s across KELOLAND. Rapid City and western South Dakota will be very windy behind a trough of low pressure. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, dry, and a little cooler behind a week front. Highs will fall back to the upper 30s.

We’ll be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to warm. There will be lots of 40s East River, and probably some low 50s in the west.

Dry and warmer than normal weather will continue for the following weekend, with above-average highs in the 40s.

It still appears we’ll have no rain or snowfall until at least the second weekend of December (December 11-12). Forecast models also want to bring our temperatures back to normal for that weekend as well. Until then, enjoy unseasonably quiet December weather. Our dreams of a White Christmas are in jeopardy.