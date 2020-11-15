Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, November 15: Windy Sunday; Warmer and Dry Overall Next Work Week

Brisk conditions, especially along and east of the Missouri River, will be in place today…so plan accordingly if you have any outdoor plans.

Winds will become gusty at times through the day today despite high pressure building to our west. Wind advisories are in place for portions of SW Minnesota and NW Iowa through the afternoon, where gusts may reach 45 to 50 mph. Elsewhere, gusts near/over 40 mph are not out of the question.

More sunshine will at least help us climb into the mid to upper 40s across much of the region for daytime highs. Temperatures in NE KELOLAND and east of I-29 may not escape the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll calm down a bit tonight, which will allow temperatures to fall a bit more than they did last night. Under partly to mostly clear skies, lows should tumble into the 20s to low 30s.

Breezy weather holds steady for some on Monday, but it won’t be as blustery as Saturday or Sunday.

Highs for the start of the next work week should be able to reach the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies in place. NE KELOLAND May remain stuck in the 40s.

A brief cool-down is on the way for the day on Tuesday with the passage of a very weak clipper system, but this is mainly for East River locations. Out west, we should hold in the 50s to low 60s.

A nice ridge of high pressure will set up shop for the rest of the midweek outlook, briefly sending temperatures well above average for this time of year on Wednesday.

A gradual cool-down will take us through the end of the week and into the weekend with the passage of a cold front. We could see a few rain and snow showers with the arrival of our next system by Saturday.